Buffalo daycare voluntarily shuts down for the week after altercation led to arrest of daycare director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo daycare has voluntarily shut down for the remainder of the week after an altercation led to the arrest of the daycare director.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at a daycare facility on the 300 block of Kensington Avenue. 7 News has learned it was at Mary's Little Lambs Preschool & Childcare Center. The daycare director, 52-year-old Mary Goodwill of Tonawanda, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

According to police, around noon on Tuesday officers responded to the daycare for an alleged assault. Police said a 17-year-old female got into a verbal altercation with the director over allegations of an employee harming a child. The altercation allegedly turned physical and the 17-year-old was pushed out the door in front of a classroom of children.

Police said more parents arrived at the daycare throughout the day due to a social media post alleging harm to the children.

Erie County Child Protective Services (CPS) and the NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) responded to investigate the claims made by parents. Police said the daycare voluntarily shut down for the week while the investigation continues. Buffalo Police Special Victims Unit is also investigating.