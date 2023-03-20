Buffalo Curling Club continues deep history in the 716

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I feel like curling is one of those sports that could be overlooked. You slide a rock down some ice and you do something with brooms to help it get into a circle.

How many of us watch the Olympics and think they could either play the sport? Because I’ll be honest, I feel I was pretty invincible when it came to sports. Curling was included in that list.

Key word. “Was”

Curling is HARD, but so much fun. At Buffalo Curling Club, dozens of leagues and lessons are held weekly. It helps beginners get used to the game that’s so popular not only around the world, but yes, even the 716.

Buffalo has such a strong curling history.

Stretching back all the way to the mid 1800’s, where Delaware Park would play host to the Scottish term, 'Bonspiels' which translated to 'Curling Tournaments'.

The Buffalo Curling Club has leagues, tournaments, and lessons running until the end of April. For more information on the club, click here.