Buffalo crime: Police release new data on shootings, homicides, car thefts and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shootings, homicides and robberies are among the crimes that have seen large dips in the City of Buffalo, according to new data released to 7 News by the Buffalo Police Department.

Buffalo Police

The charts above show a significant decline in the number of shooting victims and total homicides when looking at 2024 compared to the running five-year average.

In 2024, there were about 150 shooting victims compared to more than 350 in both 2020 and 2021.

Buffalo

2024 also saw 30 homicides compared to 60 in 2021 and 54 in 2022.

Rape, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary also saw declines in 2024 compared to the running five-year average.

Buffalo Police

Some crimes did see an increase including larceny and motor vehicle thefts.

Buffalo Police

The chart above shows mother vehicle thefts did drop from 2023 to 2024 but the number of thefts is still higher than it was in years prior.

7 News Senior Reporter Michael Wooten is analyzing the data. This page will be updated with more information as it becomes available.