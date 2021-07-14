Buffalo cracks the Top 20 "fittest cities" in the country, new study finds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the COVID-19 hit Western New York, many businesses had to close their doors for months on end, including gyms.

With this closure, people had to get creative and adjust their workouts if they wanted to stay fit. And it looks like Western New Yorkers did just that.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, Buffalo ranked 16th in a list of the nation's 100 most populous cities based on fitness levels; 78-percent of Buffalonians reported exercising in the last month.

Mario Tama NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: A jogger runs along the East River past morning fog and an NYPD patrol boat on January 30, 2013 in New York City. Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 50's today in the city. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Atop the list for the fourth straight year was Arlington, Virginia, where 86-percent of adults reported exercising within the last spot.

The list also highlighted the impact the pandemic has had on overall fitness. It found the majority of people who stuck with their workouts lived in communities with more outdoor options.

But for the most part, the pandemic had a negative impact on Americans' fitness; less than one-quarter of American adults reported exercising at all in the past month, and about one in three adults are obese.

The report also found most Americans didn't meet the CDC recommendations of 2.5 hours of exercise each week.