Buffalo couple shares horrific moment when car thief drove off with mother and toddler

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo neighbors are raising the alarm about an uptick in car thefts in their communities.

Dramatic home security footage caught a car thief last Friday.

In the video, a man can be seen walking outside, while the car thief gets into his running car, while his wife and 2-year-old son were inside. This happened on Shirley Avenue.

Buffalo police told 7 News the thief dragged the father along as he sped away.

For this Buffalo couple, last Friday was off to a normal start, just running a few errands.

"While I was sitting in the car, I saw that my mother-in-law was struggling to close the gate. She is elderly, so I figured I would go ahead and help her," the father told Pheben Kassahun.

The couple, who asked to hide their identity, said while the husband got out, within seconds the unthinkable happened.

"The moment I was almost about to close the gate, I looked behind and I saw a guy wearing a red shirt, a red hat and white shoes, I think. Just running towards my car. He got in the car and took off," he added.

Without hesitation, he ran after the car and began to hang on the driver's side window, which happened to be opened, while holding onto the suspect's collar.

"I didn't know what to do. I was dragged almost a block and he drove like crazy. My baby and my wife were crying inside the car. I was so helpless to a point where I couldn't take it anymore. The pain was excruciating and you know, I just let go," the husband said.

Terrified, he watched as the car thief continued to drive down Shirley Avenue toward Bailey Avenue, thinking he would never see them again. This was happening while blood dripped from his arms and legs from being dragged by the car.

The raw photos were too gruesome to show.

The wife added, "My baby wasn't buckled so all I did was put my legs on the driver seat and then tried to hold my baby. I was screaming, 'Please, please. I have my baby. I have my baby. Let me out. Let me go. You take the car.'"

The car thief dropped off the mother off of Lasalle Avenue, the wife said.

Community leader, Maruf Ahmed said safety has been a big concern in the community, and fears this will deter people from staying in Buffalo.

"I would like to request the city and law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our people. Also, I would like to advise all the civilians out there to be careful, stay alert and never leave your car unattended," Maruf Ahmed added.

While their car is currently out of commission, the family is thankful for somewhat of best case scenario in a terrible situation.

The father had surgery on his right knee, while the rest of his body heals, physically and emotionally.

She mother added, "He could just do anything with me. He could shoot me or my baby. When I saw him, I thought, 'Okay, thank God. This is all I need.'"