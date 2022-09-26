Buffalo Council member hopes to bring back D.A.R.E program to public schools

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Common Council member Bryan Bollman says that parents approached him early in September about bringing back the D.A.R.E program, which sparked an idea in his mind.

The drug and alcohol use preventative program was established in 1983 in L.A. and discontinued in 2009.

According to the National Institutes of Health in a 2004 review, determined there was no significant differences between students who went through the program and those who did not.

A 1998 article by PBS reported the program cost taxpayers 600 million dollars each year, which today is shy of 1.1 billion dollars.

Council member Bollman, as the Education Committee Chair, believes this program will prevent students from doing drugs and drinking alcohol while also fostering a good relationship with law enforcement.

"Just engaging the school resource officers and the community officers in our schools, so i think the D.A.R.E program can be the first step to get us in and kind of get other agencies in and come be a positive influence on our kids. That is really what it is about," said Bollman.

A revamped version of dare has shown success in recent years, "D.A.R.E keepin it real" features extensive ten to 45 minute lessons for students

.

A study by UNC Greensboro found four months after finishing the program there was a decrease in the use of alcohol, vaping and smoking marijuana among students who were in the program compared to a group who was not.

Councilman Bollman will be holding a public meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27th at 11 a.m. in the Council Chambers to discuss potentially bringing this new program to Buffalo Public Schools.

