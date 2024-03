BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Road crews in Buffalo are taking advantage of this warmed weather to get a jump start on repairs.

Sunday marked the city's third pot hole blitz of the season.

Five crews were spread throughout the city, filling in all those craters that winter left behind.

Crews were putting cold patches in on Elmwood Avenue between Amherst Street ans the 198.

The pot hole blitz also targeted Niagara Street, Delaware Avenue, Clinton Street and bailey avenue.