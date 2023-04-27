Buffalo community reacts to new Barbie with Down syndrome

BUFFALO, NY — Mattel announced on Tuesday a new Barbie with Down syndrome, the first of its kind, in its 2023 "Fashionista" line.

For 24-year-old Bailey and her mother, Pam Bennett, this is a big moment for children of all abilities.

"A lot of the little kids look at the kids with Down syndrome, and they stare. She is affected by that, of course, all her life. Even if they have a doll that looks like a person with Down syndrome, they can relate better with people with Down syndrome," said Bennett.

Will Mondschein is the Board Director of Gigi's Playhouse and tells 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that this doll brings him joy, as he is a father to someone with Down syndrome.

"Everybody knows somebody that has Down syndrome. So it is cool to have that kind of representation begin very early. Think about somebody who has a child that really into Barbies, and they have a ton of them, and they have a tea party, and there's a Barbie with Down syndrome hanging there," said Mondschein.

The Barbie doll with Down syndrome will be available at major retailers this summer and fall for $10.99.