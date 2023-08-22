Buffalo community looking for local artists to paint a mural

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s a call for local artists to help repaint a mural on Buffalo’s upper West Side.

The president of Forest Avenue Block Club Veronica Gay tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s taking it upon herself to beautify a 20-year-old mural on Dart Street that has been graffitied and tagged.

“I had a discussion with the owner and asked him what he’d like done with it and he said he would like to have the mural saved as possible,” Gay says.

Gay is determined to bring the wall to life again and needs the community’s help.

“The theme is what it means to live here in Buffalo,” she says. “So I would hope that we would have young artist sketches of their visions and we would vote on it.”

There’s no age limit to this project.

“If you are a hundred years old and you have a talent that you would like to contribute to, bring it. If you’re five years old and you can draw, paint come,” she expresses. “We welcome anybody who’s willing to volunteer and help us.”

Gay says she applied for some funding for this project, but wasn’t able to get it because of the location.

She says the Awesome Foundation of Buffalo was able to donate $1,000.

She says that money is to be spent on the supplies needed to repaint the wall, but she’s also hoping for more donations.

“I would hope that we could at least start with the base coat before the winter starts. If we’re not able to get the complete mural painted before snow comes then it would have to wait until Spring time.”

The details are posted below if you like to take part of this initiative:

Contact Veronica Gay - forestavecommunity@gmail.com

Facebook: Buffalo SewingCircle

Those seriously interested in participating will meet at the Asarese Community Center, 6 pm for a meeting on September 14th. It’s suggested to bring your ideas and sketches for the renewal of the mural.