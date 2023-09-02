Buffalo community leader, Joyce Wilson Nixon, passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joyce Wilson Nixon, a well-known leader in the Buffalo community, has passed away.

Her husband, Jeff Nixon, a former defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, announced her passing on Facebook Friday evening saying, "My beloved wife, Joyce Wilson Nixon, passed away today. She was an extraordinary woman. I loved her with all my heart and soul. No more suffering and no more pain. She has entered the kingdom of heaven."

For over 15 years, Nixon served as the Executive Director and CEO of the National Inner Cities Youth Opportunities, Inc. She fought for funding to implement community programs across Erie County and New York State including the Jeff Nixon Basketball League, the Ted Washington Unlimited Basketball League, the Buffalo Wings Track Program, and the Erie County Weed and Seed Crime Prevention Program.

Nixon also served as a member of Fifty Women with a Vision, working to revitalize Jefferson Avenue on Buffalo's East Side. She was awarded the Black Achiever in Industry and Mrs. New York People's Choice for her dedication to the Buffalo community.

In addition to her work, Nixon will be remembered as a musician. She sang on the Variety Club telethon and often performed at local events with the Joyce Wilson Nixon Band.