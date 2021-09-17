Buffalo community groups join forces to help those in need with clothing, food give away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some living in the City of Buffalo are facing an incredible struggle as the delta variant of COVID-`19 continues to spread.

"This pandemic has put a hardship on so many families. A lot of these families are really struggling to survive, struggling to keep the lights on, struggling to keep their home, struggling to put food on the table for their families," Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo Fathers, said.

The City of Good Neighbors has stepped up. Back to Basics Ministries, National Grid, Stop the Violence Coalition, Buffalo Fathers, Wegmans, and Buffalo Peacemakers are just some of those who have organized pop-up give aways where anyone can come pick up basic things others may take for granted.

"We believe that if we're going to do something for the community, it needs to be a collective piece. It needs to be a village representation," Pastor James Giles, president and CEO of Back to Basics Ministries, said, "We have fresh vegetables here people can pick up. We also have fleece jackets that we got from the Bills. You can get sneakers. You can get shoes. All kinds of stuff."

But Pastor Giles and Lane said the event is about much more than providing food and clothes. It's about giving an area struck hard by violence this past year hope.

"Our presence is a sense of hope. Just being here is a sense of hope," Lane said.

"It's going to set the community at ease, just knowing there's people that care about them. We have had several homicides that have taken place in this area and several shootings. We are deeply concerned," Pastor Giles said.

Those putting on the pop-up give aways want people in the community to know they're not forgotten.

"We're not part of the forgotten group. Somebody cares about us. These groups that have dedicated themselves to this type of work care about us," Pastor Giles said.

"So, we are here. We're here for the long haul, not just for a pop up," Lane said.