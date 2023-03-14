Buffalo Common Council to partner with Buffalo State for internship program

Working to bridge a gap between the younger generation and politics, the Buffalo Common Council and Buffalo State University plans to partner up to help students obtain valuable learning experiences.

In a meeting in early March, the Council discussed mentoring that can provide hands-on experience in government and the public sector.

Council members in the past have worked with students in the political science, history, and liberal arts departments at the University.

Council Member Joe Golombek envisions the duties of an intern to differ each day to give them a bit of variety.

"If they're supposed to do maybe three hours a week, they might do three hours on a Monday, and maybe on the first week, you work with them and say, you're going to take constituent complaints. You're going to man the phones and you could see first-hand, or hear first-hand what the issues are that effect a fellow council member," Buffalo Council Member for the North District, Joseph Golombek said.

Golombek adds the Common Council said the program to begin this summer or in the fall, at the latest.

He anticipates students will be required to do three hours a week during a normal semester or up to eight hours a week during the summer.