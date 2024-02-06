Buffalo Common Council president calls on FEMA to expand public assistance for snow emergencies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council President Chris Scanlon and the Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging FEMA to "reassess and broaden its scope for providing public assistance during snow emergencies."

Scanlon said this is in response to the recurring challenges the city has faced due to snow emergencies over the last 15 months.

"Buffalo and other municipalities facing severe snow emergencies deserve equitable treatment from FEMA. Our community's safety and recovery efforts should not be compromised due to disparities in federal assistance eligibility. It's imperative that FEMA revises its guidelines to provide fair and comprehensive support to regions enduring snow emergencies." - Scanlon

