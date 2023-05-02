Buffalo Common Council passes legislation to regulate tobacco, hookah, vaping, and cannabis establishments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council announced it has passed new legislation to regulate tobacco, hookah, vaping, and cannabis establishments in the city.

According to the common council, this is in response to resident concerns over the lack of municipal control and regulation of smoke shops. In a release, the common council said the legislation "is not intended to impede the

legalization process for recreational cannabis, but rather to establish regulatory measures that will ensure a positive impact on communities."

The legislation will require all tobacco, hookah, vaping, and cannabis establishments in the city to obtain a license from the Department of Permit and Inspection Services. All current owners and operators have 12 months to apply for and obtain a license to continue operating.

"The ordinance requires each applicant to submit information, including proof of registration with the State of New York as a tobacco and/or vape retail dealer and a description of all properties proposed to be managed or owned by the applicant. Other reasonable information as required by the Department of Permit and Inspection Services must also be provided," a release says.

The common council said the licenses will expire on June 30 every year and they are non-transferable, the application fee is $200.00. The Department of Permit and Inspection Services will conduct annual inspections of existing establishments beginning May 15.

"The ordinance also includes grounds for denial of a license, such as prior bad acts by the applicant, the location of the licensed activity being more likely than not to negatively impact the neighborhood, or the applicant not being a registered New York State tobacco and/or vape retail dealer. No license shall be considered issued or effective unless approved by the City of Buffalo Common Council after a public hearing," a release says.