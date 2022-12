BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is now moving forward in its efforts to comply with a federal regulation that mandates that all city governments have an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator.

The Buffalo Common Council discussed the issue during a meeting Sunday and forwarded a resolution to create the position within the city's Office of Equity, Diversion, and Inclusion.

The mayor's office tells 7 News that they've been working towards that end during the last sixth months.