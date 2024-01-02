Buffalo Common Council elects new president, president pro tempore, and majority leader

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council held a reorganizational meeting on Tuesday and elected new leadership.
South District Council Member Chris Scanlon was elected president, Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman was elected president pro tempore, and Ellicott District Council Member Leah Halton-Pope was elected majority leader.
"Being elected as the President of the Buffalo Common Council is an honor and a responsibility that I take seriously. I am grateful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me, and I am committed to working tirelessly to address the diverse needs of our entire city.”
- Scanlon
"I am humbled and honored to be elected as the President Pro Tempore of the Buffalo Common Council. Serving the residents of the Lovejoy District has been a privilege, and I am excited to bring that dedication to this new role that will benefit my colleagues on the Council and the entire City of Buffalo.”
- Bollman
"I am deeply honored to serve as the Majority Leader for the Buffalo Common Council. As the first African American female to hold this position, I am committed to representing and advocating for the diverse voices within our city."
- Halton-Pope