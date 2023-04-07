Buffalo Common Council asks for public input on next budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council is asking for public comment on its 2023-24 budget,

to gather feedback on what residents want to be prioritized.

It's an opportunity for neighbors to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process for the city's future.

The survey will collect input on various areas, including public safety, infrastructure, education, health and human services, and economic development.

It's open to all Buffalo residents. The Common Council will also hold its annual budget hearing in May, providing another opportunity for public input.

You can take part in the survey by clicking on this link, or by going to BuffaloNY.gov/budget.