Buffalo Common Council approves amendments to short-term rental regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has approved amendments to short-term rental regulations in the city.
In a release, the Common Council said "These amendments aim to simplify the regulatory framework, ensuring adherence and responsibility within Buffalo's short-term rental market, while also safeguarding the integrity of local neighborhoods."
According to the Common Council, there are adjustments to fees for special use permits, short-term rental licenses, and fines for violations.
It provided the following as examples of the notable changes:
Special Use Permit:
- The existing $250 fee remains unchanged and applies only to applicants in areas requiring a special use permit.
Short-Term Rental License:
- Owner-Occupied Properties:
- First Time Certificate Fee: Decreased to $400 from $500
- Annual Renewal Fee: Increased to $200 from $75
Non-Owner Occupied Properties:
- First Time Certificate Fee: Decreased to $650 from $1,000
- Annual Renewal Fee: Increased to $400 from $150
Violations and Fines:
- Operating Without a License and Non-Compliance: Increased to $500 from $75
- Inspection Process Issues:
- First Violation: $150
- Second Violation: $300
- Third and Subsequent Violations: $600
"Our goal is to protect the quality of life for residents while allowing property owners to participate in the sharing economy. These amendments reflect a collaborative effort to address issues and find solutions that benefit everyone."