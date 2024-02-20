Buffalo Common Council approves amendments to short-term rental regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has approved amendments to short-term rental regulations in the city.

In a release, the Common Council said "These amendments aim to simplify the regulatory framework, ensuring adherence and responsibility within Buffalo's short-term rental market, while also safeguarding the integrity of local neighborhoods."

According to the Common Council, there are adjustments to fees for special use permits, short-term rental licenses, and fines for violations.

It provided the following as examples of the notable changes:

Special Use Permit:



The existing $250 fee remains unchanged and applies only to applicants in areas requiring a special use permit.

Short-Term Rental License:



Owner-Occupied Properties:

First Time Certificate Fee: Decreased to $400 from $500 Annual Renewal Fee: Increased to $200 from $75



Non-Owner Occupied Properties:



First Time Certificate Fee: Decreased to $650 from $1,000

Annual Renewal Fee: Increased to $400 from $150

Violations and Fines:



Operating Without a License and Non-Compliance: Increased to $500 from $75

Inspection Process Issues:

First Violation: $150 Second Violation: $300 Third and Subsequent Violations: $600

