Buffalo Common Council approves amendments to short-term rental regulations

Posted at 5:08 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 17:08:31-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced it has approved amendments to short-term rental regulations in the city.

In a release, the Common Council said "These amendments aim to simplify the regulatory framework, ensuring adherence and responsibility within Buffalo's short-term rental market, while also safeguarding the integrity of local neighborhoods."

According to the Common Council, there are adjustments to fees for special use permits, short-term rental licenses, and fines for violations.

It provided the following as examples of the notable changes:

Special Use Permit:

  • The existing $250 fee remains unchanged and applies only to applicants in areas requiring a special use permit.

Short-Term Rental License:

  • Owner-Occupied Properties:
    • First Time Certificate Fee: Decreased to $400 from $500
    • Annual Renewal Fee: Increased to $200 from $75

Non-Owner Occupied Properties:

  • First Time Certificate Fee: Decreased to $650 from $1,000
  • Annual Renewal Fee: Increased to $400 from $150

Violations and Fines:

  • Operating Without a License and Non-Compliance: Increased to $500 from $75
  • Inspection Process Issues:
    • First Violation: $150
    • Second Violation: $300
    • Third and Subsequent Violations: $600
"Our goal is to protect the quality of life for residents while allowing property owners to participate in the sharing economy. These amendments reflect a collaborative effort to address issues and find solutions that benefit everyone."
- Buffalo Common Council President Christopher P. Scanlon, co-sponsor of the ordinance amendment resolution

