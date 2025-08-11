Buffalo closes JFK Pool for the summer after a number of violent incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Buffalo's pools has closed early this summer season because of a number of violent incidents.

The city announced on Monday the early closure of JFK Pool, saying it had become an unsafe environment for staff, lifeguards and visitors.

“Ensuring the safety of our residents and employees is always our top priority,” said Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon. “While it is unfortunate to close any recreational facility during the summer, we cannot ignore the reality that continued acts of violence and threats against staff have made operations at JFK Pool unsustainable.”

The following pools and splash pads will remain open through Labor Day:

City Pools:



Centennial Pool

Kensington Pool

Riverside Pool

Houghton Pool

Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool

City Splash Pads:

