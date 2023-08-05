Buffalo City School District hosts "walk in" interviews to address bus aide shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo City School District is looking to hire more bus aides.

The district hosted open interviews at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, welcoming walk-ins to apply to be an aide. Background check permitting, they were hired right away.

Laura Bowen, Acting Supervisor of Bus Aides, said that there was a steady stream of applicants.

"We opened our doors right at nine o'clock, and we had people outside waiting to come in."

Bus aides are hired in order to help the students and the bus drivers.

"They're [the aides] are there to be a smiling face greeting the students when they get on and off the bus," Barbra Girdlestone, Director of Recruitment and Staffing Services, said. "They're there to help the students get on and off the bus and just be a second set of eyes for the bus drivers."

Bowen said that approximately 25-percent of district buses currently have an aide. While having an aide on a bus is only required for students with special-needs, the goal for the district is to expand these numbers.

"A common misconception is that an aide is supposed to be on every single bus that has students, but unfortunately, by law, that is not the case," Bowen said. "I would still love to put a bus aide on every single bus that we service."

This increased need for bus aides comes with a new three-tier bell schedule that is being introduced to the district this upcoming school year. The schedule is hoping to alleviate bus tardiness and overcrowding.

The district will be holding hiring events periodically throughout this year.

Aides may choose to work a "split shift" — working only the morning shift and not the afternoon shift, or vise versa.

Bus aide applicants must be 19-years-old and above, but there is no education or work experience required.

"It's a job for any and all in the community to come out and apply," Girdlestone said.

Click here to apply to be a Buffalo City School District bus aide.