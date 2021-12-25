Buffalo City Mission volunteers deliver over 2,500 meals to families in need on Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Volunteers with the Buffalo City Mission helped deliver more than 2,500 meals to Western New York families in need on Christmas.

Volunteers followed health and safety guidelines while delivering food to the homes in need.

“The Hambone Express is an important event where we have the opportunity to make a difference,” said Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director of the Buffalo City Mission. “In the season of giving, The Mission is proud to give back to our neighbors in need. We are grateful to all of the volunteers who helped deliver hot meals across the community this holiday.”

Crews delivered ham meals.