Buffalo City Mission launches contactless "Turkey Express" delivery program

Volunteers deliver meals to WNYers in need
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 24, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo City Mission is launching a new program to make sure impoverished and homeless Western New Yorkers have a warm Thanksgiving meal.

It's called the "Turkey Express."

Teams of volunteers will spend part of their Thanksgiving morning delivering Thanksgiving dinners to more than 4,500 homes around the region.

All of the deliveries will be contactless, meaning the prepared meals are all in sealed bags that will be dropped off at the homes without needing to physically hand them to the neighbors who live there.

The event kicks of at 9:45 a.m. at the Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst.

