Buffalo City Mission announces plan to close thrift store in Depew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo City Mission has announced plans to close its thrift store located at 576 Dick Road, Suite 10 in Depew.

"The decision reflects a strategic shift to reallocate resources in support of the Mission’s core programming, which serves men, women, and children experiencing homelessness across Western New York," the mission said in a release.

The thrift store's final day of operation will be August 30, 2025.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision, as our thrift store has been a valuable part of both our organization and the broader community for many years. However, after a thorough evaluation of the evolving retail landscape, rising overhead costs, and their impact on our ability to fulfill our mission, we recognized the need for change. By reallocating our resources, we can more effectively strengthen our core programs and expand direct services to better support those most in need.” - Interim CEO and Executive Director Marilyn Forcucci

The Buffalo City Mission said all thrift store staff members are either employees or volunteers of the Mission and were offered an opportunity to transition into another role within the organization.

The thrift store will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, until the store’s final day of operation on August 30. Unsold items will be donated to community partners.