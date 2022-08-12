Buffalo City Hall to light orange on Sunday in honor of Tops shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that Buffalo City Hall will light orange on Sunday in honor of the ten victims who died in the May 14 Tops mass shooting.

Sunday will mark three months since the shooting. The lighting will also honor the three individuals who are continuing to recover from injuries suffered in the shooting.

"For the families who continue to suffer, my wife Michelle and I continue to send our love and share in your grief," Brown said. "As we mourn with them, I ask all city residents to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The lighting will pay respects to the victims as well as bring awareness to the issue of gun violence across the country.