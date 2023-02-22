Buffalo City Hall to close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to winter weather advisory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A wintry mix is expected to impact the Western New York region Wednesday and Thursday.

In anticipation of the wintry mix, the City of Buffalo announced that City Hall will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and reminded residents and visitors to take precautions. The early closure is "to enable City employees to get home safely, to reduce traffic congestion, and to allow City work crews to continue to prepare for the forecasted weather conditions."

Electronic signs have been placed in the following locations across the city to warn drivers and pedestrians of the weather:

Delaware Avenue at Route 198 in both directions

I-190 at Virginia Street in both directions

Elmwood Avenue at Route 5 (Skyway Entrance)

South Park Avenue at Louisiana and Smith

The Marquee at the Apollo Media Center on Jefferson Avenue

In addition, warming centers will be open Wednesday night and Thursday, you can find more information below:

City of Buffalo

City officials have also issued the following reminders:

Call 911 to report life-threatening situations

To report a power outage, call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222

Non-emergency issues, such as fallen trees, branches, downed traffic signals, and other storm debris, call 311

You can find the latest forecast here.

You can track closings here.