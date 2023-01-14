Buffalo City Hall gets Bills playoff makeover

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo City Hall getting a new look for a new playoff year.

Mayor Byron Brown, unveiling newly designed Bills banners in Niagara Square Saturday afternoon.

This year's banners pay tribute to Damar Hamlin, Bills Mafia and your AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

It's a new twist to a recent tradition at one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

A lot of people take advantage of this selfie station to take pictures And show their support for the Buffalo Bills on their favorite social media pages.