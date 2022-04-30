Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival returns this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW-TV) — On this beautiful spring day, the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival returns to The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The beautiful blooms of the dozens of the Cherry Blossoms can be seen directly behind Buffalo's History Museum.

Executive Director of the Buffalo History Museum, Melissa Brown said, "nothing says spring in Western New York like the return of the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival and the beautiful blooms behind our museum, this celebration of history, Japanese culture, and our region's natural beauty is a can't-miss staple of our festival season."

The Japanese Garden is celebrating its 60-year affiliation with its sister city Kanazawa Japan. Several events, activities, and exhibits are happening throughout the weekend's festival. To find out more information visit https://www.buffalocherryblossomfestival.org/