Buffalo charity CEO pleads guilty to tax charge

Posted at 8:50 PM, Dec 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday that a Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of willful failure to file an income tax return.

In 2006, the defendant 66-year Jacqueline Mines, founded a charity, named Helping Families and Children in America. Mines served as president and CEO of the organization from 2006 through at least 2018.

Mines maintained a checking account in the name of HFCA at Citizens Bank. In 2018, she used $61,477 from the account to pay her personal expenses.

In 2018, Mines received $23,001 in Social Security income. After taking into account a $12,000 standard deduction, Mines' gross taxable income in 2018 was approximately $72,478.

She failed to file a federal income tax return or pay any federal income tax for 2018. The total amount of taxes lost to the U.S., including interest
and penalties, is $18,842.71.

Mines will face a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled fro April 5, 2023.

