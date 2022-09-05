Buffalo Central Labor Council annual Labor Day parade and picnic honor employees from Tops on Jefferson Ave.

While the weather may have rained on the Buffalo Central Labor Council annual Labor Day parade, they pitched tents, fired up the grill and put on some good music to keep the festivities going.

This years Grand Marshals are Lorraine Baker, Latoya Harris, Carl Speulveda and Rose Marie Wysocki - all Tops on Jefferson Avenue employees.

"That was a honor. It was a real honor for me," Baker said.

Baker shared that the tragedy from the mass shooting on May 14th at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has brought employees and the community together like family.

"You wake up every day and say oh its just another day. But when this happened, you don't take nothing for granted now," Baker said. "Because you never when it could be your last day of your breathing."

President of the Buffalo Central Labor Council Denise Abbott said Labor Day is such an important day of reflection.

"Today is extremely important because today is the day where we actually stop and think about all the accomplishments that we've made throughout the year," Abbott said.

Baker said this Labor Day celebration is highlighting the important of helping one another.

"Appreciate anything anybody do for you," she said.

Abbott said sentiment filled the atmosphere as the community acknowledged what courage and determination the Tops employees maintain.

"We asked them to lead our parade today for all their courage and all their determination," Abbott said. "Really show that labor is united and labor stands together no matter what."

Bakers dance partner and Tops produce manager, Rose Wysocki, said the bond built through tragedy is one that can never be broken.

"My life would never be the same without them," Wysocki said.

