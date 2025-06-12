Buffalo celebrates 2025 Juneteenth Parade and Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A celebration of Black pride was on full display right here in Western New York!

On Saturday, the streets near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park came alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of the annual Juneteenth Parade.

Thousands gathered along Genesee Street to witness dozens of community organizations march in a dazzling display of unity and culture.

You can watch the full parade below.

Watch the 2025 Buffalo Juneteenth Parade

From the organizers:

The Juneteenth Buffalo Parade is a vibrant, high-energy celebration that brings the community together in a powerful display of culture, passion, and pride. This annual procession kicks off the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo, one of the largest and longest-running celebrations of African American freedom and heritage in the nation.



From the moment the parade begins, the streets come alive with the rhythmic beats of drill teams, the electrifying energy of dancers and performers, and the dazzling presence of community leaders and activists marching with purpose. Children and teens proudly take part, waving flags, showcasing their talents, and embracing the legacy of resilience and unity.



Spectators marvel at the classic cars, shining symbols of history and style, rolling through the parade route, while local organizations, schools, and businesses add their creative floats to the procession. The air is filled with music, from the deep drumlines to soulful melodies, creating an atmosphere that is both joyful and empowering.



At its core, the Juneteenth Buffalo Parade is a testament to the strength and spirit of the community—a visual and auditory tribute to African American heritage, achievements, and the ongoing fight for justice and equality. It is more than a parade; it is a movement of remembrance, celebration, and forward progress, uniting generations in a shared love for culture, history, and freedom.



But the celebration didn't end there! The 49th annual Juneteenth Festival took place inside MLK Park on Saturday and Sunday, featuring food, live entertainment, and community vendors.