Buffalo carjacking suspect arrested in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has been arrested in Toronto, Ontario, over his alleged involvement in a carjacking here in Buffalo.

According to the Buffalo Police, the Toronto Police arrested the suspect after connecting him to a carjacking that happened Friday evening in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.

Buffalo Police say the female victim was assaulted, then had her car stolen by the suspect, who was later located in Toronto. At this point, police have not released his name.

According to investigators, the suspect is currently awaiting extradition back to Buffalo, where he is expected to be formally charged with assault and car theft.