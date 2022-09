BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Los Contrincantes Car Club of Buffalo is trying to make back to school shopping a little easier for families living on Buffalo's West Side.

They gave backpacks away Sunday afternoon on Niagara Street.

The backpacks are filled with a lot of supplies the kids will need when they return to class this week.

The event also featured live entertainment, food and free haircuts and braiding for the kids so they can have a fresh new look for the beginning of the new school year.