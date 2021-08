BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Long-time Buffalo businessman and civic leader Mark Hamister died on Friday at the age of 69.

Hamister was the chairman and CEO of Hamister Group, LLC.

Hamister owned the Buffalo Destroyers of the AFL from 1998 to 2003 and the Rochester Brigade from 2001 to 2003.

The businessman also put in a bid to own the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, but that never went through.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.