Western New York businesses react to President Trump's 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada starting Saturday, a move that has sparked concern among businesses in Western New York.

Imports from Mexico will also be subject to a 25% tariff and Chinese goods at 10%.

The announcement from the White House has left companies like Rigidized Metals Corporation, which relies on Canadian steel for a significant portion of its operations, worried about the potential impact on their business.

WKBW Richard Smith III, president of Rigidized Metals, expressed concerns about the tariffs. He noted that Canadian goods are integral to his company's supply chain, and the tariffs could cost him thousands of dollars. "We've been here 85 years, and we've oftentimes had a Canadian flag flying here," Smith said. "We probably buy 20-25% of our carbon steel from Canada." WKBW Mark Andol, owner of the Made in America Store in Elma, has a different perspective. He suggests that the tariffs could benefit American businesses by encouraging consumers to shop domestically. "I love Canada, but I don't worry about tariffs, because I'm all about made in America," Andol said. “I don’t mind tariffs at all, I think it’ll help American companies because we are always trying to get back to where we were [in the past].”

Congressman Tim Kennedy has voiced opposition to the tariffs, arguing that they could harm the local economy and increase costs for families.

He hopes the White House will reconsider the decision, as they did with a recent federal funding freeze.

“Hopefully, they’ll listen to us, just like they did earlier this week and they rescind this order as well,” Kennedy said.

As of Friday afternoon, the tariffs are still set to take effect this weekend.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.