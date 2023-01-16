Buffalo businesses cashing in on historic Bills season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY business owners continue to see their business boom with incoming traffic during this historic Bills season.

Some owners like Mark Ebeling of Danny’s South say when the Bills win everybody wins in Western New York.

“Which is good for everybody and locally owned, family-owned businesses are striving because they work hard at their business,” he says.

Just down on Abbott road from Danny’s South, Chick-N-Pizza works have had its business running well for the past 60 years.

The recent 2022 blizzard put a halt on their day-to-day operations, but when the Bills keep winning so does the pizzeria.

“But the football game and the Bills extending their playoffs,” says John Fortini, owner of Chick-N-Pizza. “It helped a lot with keeping the phones ringing and my drivers out on the road.”

Fortini tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person during the Bills games they have their own games for fans.

“Every Bills game you guess the score and you win this pizza right on our Facebook page,” Fortini says.

Yet, with the potential for a Super Bowl run some businesses can’t wait.

“I’ve been here my whole life,” Fortini says. “I’m glad the years are back and I think this is the best time ever to be a Bills fan.”