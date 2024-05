BUFFALO, N.Y. — Happening tomorrow, you can hear from some Buffalo legends in the world of sports broadcasting.

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association is hosting a 'Football Broadcasting Roundtable' at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center on Elmwood Avenue starting at 7:00.

Some of the broadcasters taking part include Steve Tasker, Vic Carucci and the former 'Voice of the Buffalo Bills' John Murphy.

Tickets cost $20, you can buy yours here.