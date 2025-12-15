BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, the City of Good Neighbors came together to break the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Chicken Wing Eating Competition.

The record was broken during The Revelas Family Foundation's annual holiday spectacular, "A Not So Silent Night," at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Amazon Web Services held the previous record of 397 participants; Buffalo broke the record with 499 participants.

Buffalo breaks Guinness World Record for largest chicken wing eating competition

The Revelas Family Foundation said the event was more than a celebration of Buffalo's favorite food; it was also an effort to raise awareness and funds for Horizon Health Services' Teen Mental Health Program.

“Breaking the stigma around mental health starts with education and community engagement. This event combines Buffalo’s love for wings with a mission that changes lives." - Nick Revelas, President of the Revelas Family Foundation