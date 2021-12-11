Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo breaks 122-year-old maximum temperature record for December 11

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 08:26:50-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While we are anticipating high winds on Saturday, Buffalo managed to break a 122-year-old record.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo says a maximum temperature record of 61 degrees Fahrenheit on December 11 that's been held since 1899 was broken at 8 a.m. Saturday when we reached 62 degrees.

The last time Buffalo broke a daily record for temperature was on May 20, 2021 when Buffalo hit a record high for that day of 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!