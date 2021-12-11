Buffalo breaks 122-year-old maximum temperature record for December 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While we are anticipating high winds on Saturday, Buffalo managed to break a 122-year-old record.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo says a maximum temperature record of 61 degrees Fahrenheit on December 11 that's been held since 1899 was broken at 8 a.m. Saturday when we reached 62 degrees.

MAX TEMPERATURE RECORD BROKEN: Buffalo, NY has broken a 122 year old daily temperature record for December 11. As of 8 AM this morning, we have reached 62 degrees. The old record was 61 degrees set in 1899. Expect temperatures to climb even more today. — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 11, 2021

The last time Buffalo broke a daily record for temperature was on May 20, 2021 when Buffalo hit a record high for that day of 90 degrees.