Buffalo-born rapper Benny the Butcher giving back to community while celebrating new album "Tana Talk 4"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Benny the Butcher kicked off Friday afternoon at Marco's Italian Deli to celebrate his new album "Tana Talk 4" and give away 500 free subs to the community, including frontline workers.

The Butcher says Buffalo's love continues to be strong, and he just wanted to give back to those who supported him to get where he stands in his career.

"I just wanted to say thank you and I'm going to support them the same way they support me," he says. "All the kids stay in school I know it sounds cliche but stay in school do something. Be better than me Benny the Butcher you know what I'm saying? I appreciate it."

A frontline worker feels good about Benny the Butcher's mission.

"I feel really good because you don't have a lot of people that come back to Buffalo when they leave. They don't show support," says Branton Morgan. "So for him to show love for the city if one of the best things. He come and support and put on the best shows do stuff for the community. I feel good."

The owner of Marco's Italian Deli, Marco Sciortino, says the actions of Benny show the heart of his hometown.

"I think Benny is doing a great job in giving back to the community and his entire fanbase of Western New York by giving them free sandwiches and free lunch," says Sciortino. I think it's amazing."

One of Marcos Italian Deli's managers feels in awe seeing Butcher's humbleness of giving back to the community since not too many artists coming from Buffalo would remember where they came from.

"I love the fact that he's giving back to the community because me personally I like to give subs away, usually to homeless people," says Linoshka Mercado. "I would make extra subs just to give out to homeless people, so it's really a good thing on what he's doing right now."

Benny the Butcher says he's happy to be back in the 7-1-6.

"The Butcher is coming," he says.