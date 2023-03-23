Buffalo-born Marine overcomes life-changing accident. Benefit to be held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — David Marcucci has a lot of goals in life.

Becoming a Marine Raider, becoming a business-owner, and being a family-man have always been at the top of Marcucci's mind. And he's always been good about crossing goals off his personal list.

"He's a strong leader, a strong supporter, and he's a hard worker. Ultimately, he has his morals and priorities in place, and I'm proud of him," David's mom, Kathleen Pagan said.

As David was working to become a MARSOC Raider, he was out for a run, like any other run he would normally go on.

"He told me his exact route and how long it would take him. An hour had passed, and he didn't come back," Pagan said.

David said a car ran through a red light as he was crossing, and hit him. He went over the top of the car, and was in a coma for over a month. He had brain trauma, and a broken clavicle to recover from. At ECMC, David went through physical, occupational, and speech therapy every week.

Now, at 21-years-old, David is improving, and defying the odds. He had to relearn how to walk, talk, eat, and dress himself. He never gave up, and neither did his family.

"I knew he would recover and pick up where he left off. It is inspiring because he knew this accident couldn't limit him," David's sister, Ariana Marcucci said.

The benefit is Saturday, March 25 from 4-8 pm at the VFW in Lancaster. Tickets will be $20 and baskets will be available for raffle. It's just going to be a great day surrounding everything David has accomplished and overcome.

Again, David is great at accomplishing anything he puts his mind to. And up next on the list, as he continues to improve everyday, his take his family abroad.

"Once I finish my Bachelors, I want to take us to Italy. We haven't specified quite yet, but this is something I want to do before I formally accept becoming an Officer," Marcucci said.