Buffalo Board of Education passes COVID-19 protocols including mask requirements and social distancing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents, faculty members and others went to the last Buffalo Board of Education meeting before the start of the school year. They wanted their voices heard.

“We have considerable stress and challenges on the school system at this time,” Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said.

COVID-19 protocols were top of mind for many attending.

“I definitely believe that vaccines and mandates are the way to the other side of this pandemic,” parent Alexus Scott said.

“The detrimental harm these masks have caused on our children is irreversible,” parent Lisa Miller said.

The school district also plans to randomly test thirty percent of staff and students each week. They will update their numbers every night and encourage people to get vaccinated.

“The more people who are vaccinated that are associated with our children, the safer our children will be,” Dr. Cash said.

“It’s an absolute shame that workers have been forced to wear them unless they can now prove they’ve taken the vaccine,” Miller said.

Field trips will mostly remain on pause, with few exceptions such as career fairs. But students will have to remain masked for those as well.

“My children are seven and eleven and they have never once complained about wearing their masks and they are asthma kids,” Scott said.

The school district has not said if they will return to remote instruction if the transmission rate reaches high levels.

“I’m not a parent whose 100 percent all for one or nothing, it’s just what safest for our kids,” Scott said