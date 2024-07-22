Buffalo blooms with annual East Side Garden Walk

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People with a green thumb taking part in this weekend's East Side Garden Walk.

The event is back for its 7th year here in the Queen City.

The free self guided tour featured over 100 beautiful gardens.

Maps were available to take people to yards across several neighborhoods.

Some just taking in the beauty of it all, while others walked away with some great ideas for their own gardens.

This year, the event featured extended hours giving everyone even more time to take it all in.