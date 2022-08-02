Buffalo Black Business Month starts Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and M&T Bank announced the start of Buffalo Black Business Month, a month-long initiative that helps advance the support of Black-owned businesses in the area.

For the entire month of August, Mayor Brown is calling upon Buffalo residents and visitors to visit and patronize Black-owned Buffalo businesses.

"Supporting Buffalo's small businesses has been a priority of mine since day one, and that includes our many Black-owned businesses that continue to enrich our economy and provide for our residents," Mayor Brown said.

Those who shop at participating businesses and spend a total of $250 will be eligible to enter special raffles to win prizes. Prizes include two tickets to the Bills home opener vs. the Titans, tickets to the Bills vs. Steelers game, or a signed Greg Rousseau jersey, and other prizes.

Shoppers can request a Buffalo Black Business Month stamp card which can be used throughout the month of August.

Whenever the shopper spends a minimum of $25, they will receive a sticker on their card. Purchases made at Jefferson Ave. businesses will receive two stickers.

In order to enter the raffle, the stamp card must be dropped off before the drawing at one of the following locations:

Buffalo City Hall / Room 226 (Drop-off by Aug. 26 / Monday - Friday/ 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Elle James Home Decor/1856 Hertel Avenue (Drop-off by Aug. 27)

Sunshine Vegan Eats/893 Jefferson Avenue (Drop-off by Aug. 27)

The Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival/Buffalo Central Terminal (Drop-off by 3 p.m./Aug. 28)

Raffle winners will be announced on Aug. 28. For more information and the list of participating stores, visit buyblackbuffalo.com