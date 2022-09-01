Buffalo Black Business Month concludes with grand opening of Ignite Labs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — August marks National Black Business Month. It was designed to support Black-owned businesses across the country.

This year's celebration in Buffalo concluded Wednesday with the grand opening of a new BIPOC co-working space, Ignite Labs.

Ignite Labs is located inside the Exchange at Beverly Gray on East Utica Street and will serve as a space for underrepresented entrepreneurs and business owners in Western New York.

The lab will offer coaching, financial resources, and business engagement.

"Inclusive co-working spaces don't just offer a place to work. They cultivate community. Co-working communities and incubative spaces catering to underrepresented BIPOC individuals, giving these businesses and entrepreneurs more of a level playing field with easier access to strong professional networks." Derrick Parson, Serial Entrepreneur, The Exchange At Beverly Gray

The Exchange at Beverly Gray is now 1 of 12 incubators providing these services to Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties.

This is the first time the Exchange at Beverly Gray has opened its doors since the pandemic.