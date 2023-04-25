Buffalo Bisons to host 'Nurse Appreciation Night' with discount ticket offer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team will host a “Nurse Appreciation Night" on May 10.

The team said it has partnered with Trusted Nurse Staffing to host the night and it is in honor of the "hard work, passion and dedication of the many nurses who serve our community every day."

Nurses will be able to purchase game tickets for $10 each for themselves and their families online here and at the Sahlen Field Box Office by showing a staff ID card. Trusted Nurse Staffing will also give away a free t-shirt to the first 500 nurses that visit their concourse table that night.

The Bisons said there will be special in-game recognitions and the inclusion of nurses throughout the in-game entertainment.