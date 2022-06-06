Buffalo Bisons to host equipment drive to support River Rock Little League after equipment was stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just before the River Rock Little League was set to kick off its summer programming its shed was broken into and the majority of the equipment was stolen. The league estimated about $23,000 in property was stolen.

The league is an all-volunteer free league at Riverside Park in Buffalo that has served the community for more than 50 years. Much of its summer programming has been canceled due to the equipment being stolen.

In support of the league, the Buffalo Bisons announced the team has partnered with Victory Sports to host a baseball and softball equipment drive before the Bisons' game Sunday at Sahlen Field. The game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the Bisons are asking fans for donations of new or slightly-used baseball and softball equipment, including baseballs, gloves, bats, bases, helmets, etc. Monetary donations will also be accepted. There will be a donation area set up outside the Swan St. Gate starting at 11:30 a.m.

Fans that donate will receive a buy-one, get-one-free tickets coupon. The coupon can be used for that game or a game throughout the 2022 season.

Those who donate will also receive an entry for a special Bisons gameday raffle with the following prizes:

A team-autographed Bisons jersey

Four tickets to a future Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre

Bisons gift cards

Tickets to future Bisons games and more.

The 50/50 raffle during Sunday's game will also benefit the little league.

Sunday's game is part of the team's "Play Ball Weekend" celebration and little leaguers are encouraged to wear their jerseys for special in-game recognition. All kids will be allowed on the field to run the bases and participate in a home run derby challenge.