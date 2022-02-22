Buffalo Bisons to hold open interviews for seasonal and part-time positions for 2022 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons will hold open interviews for seasonal and part-time positions for the 2022 season Saturday.

The open interviews will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Consumer’s Pub at the Park restaurant at Sahlen Field.

Available positions include:

Concessions stand managers

Cashiers

Cooks

Porters

Vendors

Restaurant servers

Bartenders

Dishwashers

Merchandise retail

Grounds crew

Stadium operations

"Interested candidates who want to attend open interviews on February 26 should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington St. and proceed up to the restaurant on the Mezzanine level of the ballpark. Applicants are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service on Saturday," a release says.

For more information you can visit Bisons.com or call (716) 846-2084.