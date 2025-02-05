Buffalo Bisons to hold open interviews for seasonal and part-time employment on February 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team will hold open interviews for seasonal and part-time employment on February 15.

The open interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Consumer’s Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field.

Available seasonal positions include:



Concessions stand managers

Cashiers

Cooks

Porters

Vendors

Commissary

Servers

Bartenders

Hostesses

The team said it will also interview for retail sales associate and cleaning supervisor.

Those interested should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington Street and proceed up to the restaurant. You are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

You can find more information online here.