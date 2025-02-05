Watch Now
Buffalo Bisons to hold open interviews for seasonal and part-time employment on February 15

Sahlen Field
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Sahlen Field signage is viewed Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at the field, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Sahlen Field
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team will hold open interviews for seasonal and part-time employment on February 15.

The open interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Consumer’s Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field.

Available seasonal positions include:

  • Concessions stand managers
  • Cashiers
  • Cooks
  • Porters
  • Vendors
  • Commissary
  • Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Hostesses
  • Cooks

The team said it will also interview for retail sales associate and cleaning supervisor.
Those interested should enter Sahlen Field via the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance on Washington Street and proceed up to the restaurant. You are encouraged to download an application from Bisons.com for faster interview service.

You can find more information online here.

