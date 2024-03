BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team will hold national anthem auditions from 10 a.m. to noon on March 16 at Sahlen Field.

The team said the auditions are open to the public with no pre-scheduled times. You should enter Sahlen Field at the Consumer’s Pub at the Park entrance off of Washington Street.

According to the team, you will be asked to perform the Star Spangled Banner and O Canada a cappella without the use of notes — instrumental performances are also welcome.

