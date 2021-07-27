Buffalo Bisons set to return on August 10th to Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a really long time since the Buffalo Bisons actually played a game in Buffalo, N.Y.

The 2020 season across Minor League Baseball was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. During 2021, Sahlen Field was occupied by another team, the Toronto Blue Jays. The Bisons played their "home" games for the beginning of 2021 in Trenton, N.J., at the home of the Trenton Thunder.

Due to special permission from the Canadian government, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading back to Canada, with their first game beginning July 30th.

That leaves room for the Bisons. Their home opener will be set for August 10th.

“It was always supposed to be a memorable opening day. This will be an opening day on steroids I think," said Anthony Sprague, the Buffalo Bisons General Manager.

Tickets for individual games are available at the Sahlen Field box office on weekdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m. All tickets are $10.

In addition, fans who commit to 2022 Season Tickets now have the ability to receive free tickets for each scheduled home game in 2021.

